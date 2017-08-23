Man shot by off-duty garda on Dublin's Portobello Road

GSOC is investigating after a man was shot by an off-duty garda last night.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning on Portobello Road in Dublin.

Locals in Portobello in Dublin reported hearing shouting and a noise that sounded like a gunshot at around 2am.

It is understood an off-duty Garda approached a group of men and told them to put their hands above their heads. He then fired a shot and injured one of the men in the shoulder.

The case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman, which is the standard procedure when an officer is involved in an incident where someone is seriously injured.

A GSOC team is currently at the scene, which remains sealed off.