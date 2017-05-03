Man seen hanging from roof of taxi delivered by driver to Garda station to be arrested

A father of four who hung from the roof of a taxi, as it ferried his partner through Limerick city, was delivered by the cab to arresting officers at Henry Street garda station, a court has heard, writes David Raleigh.

On July 4, 2016, shortly before 12.25am, a garda mobile patrol unit observed a taxi driving from Glentworth Street onto Henry Street, with Darren O'Loughlin "hanging onto the roof" of the cab, gardai said.

O'Loughlin, (21), with addresses in Moyross, at Cliona Park and Ballygrennan Close, damaged the taxi roof plate after he knocked it to the ground as it transported his partner to her home.

When gardai, pursuing the taxi, activated their patrol car lights and siren, the driver stopped the cab outside Henry Street garda Station.

O'Loughlin jumped of the roof and was arrested by gardai.

The court heard he was intoxicated and aggressive towards gardai.

He also refused to give his name and address.

O'Loughlin, whom it was heard, works as a fisherman out of Bandon and Kinsale, was arrested last Saturday in Co Cork.

"He was hanging onto the roof of a moving taxi. It then stopped outside Henry Street garda station. The defendant then jumped from the roof," Inspector John Moloney, prosecuting, told Limerick District Court.

"He was extremely intoxicated and abusive. He refused to give his name and address."

Solicitor Darragh McCarthy said O'Loughlin had four young children between the ages of seven, to, one and a half years.

He told the court O'Loughlin, was drunk when he jumped on the taxi's roof after he had a row with his partner who had flagged down the taxi to take her home.

"She got into a taxi and he latched onto the roof. It was bizarre," Mr McCarthy told the court.

"They are still in a relationship," he said.

"He was very drunk; He apologises to his partner, the gardai, and the taxi driver."

Mr McCarthy said his client recognised what he did was wrong: "He has had three days of State porridge - it has been an eye opener for him."

Judge Marian O'Leary, presiding, shook her head. She , described O'Loughlin's behaviour as "shocking".

"He was a danger to himself and other road users. It's very serious," she added.

O'Loughlin, who the court heard has 12 previous convictions, pleaded guilty at the district court hearing engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; criminal damage; being intoxicated to such an extent to pose a danger to himself and others; being intoxicated in a public place; and, failing to give his name and address to gardai.

O'Loughlin was remanded on €300 bail, which he did not have to lodge.

Judge O'Leary ordered a garda progress report and adjourned sentencing to July 26.