Man released without charge in relation to Thurles hit and run

A man in his 40s who was arrested in relation to the investigation of a fatal hit and run road traffic collision at Glengoole, Thurles on Sunday has been released without charge.

Gardai have said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 68-year-old male pedestrian was fatally injured in the incident on the road between Ballysloe and Glengoole.

Antyone with information can contact Gardaí in Thurles on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.