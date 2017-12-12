Man questioned overnight in relation to triple shooting in which baby, mother and teenager were injured

Update 8.00am: A man was being questioned overnight about a triple shooting in West Dublin yesterday.

The man in his 40s, was detained after an 8-month-old baby, his mother, and a teenage boy were injured - in what is believed to be a feud-related attack in Mulhuddart.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

No one has been charged yet.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting at Parslickstown Gardens, in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, today. Pic: PA

Yesterday: An eight month old baby boy was lucky to escape with his life after he, along with his mum and teenage uncle, were blasted with a shotgun in broad daylight, writes Security Correspondent, Cormac O’Keeffe.

It is thought that up to 30 pellets struck the baby boy's leg, breaking it, during thes hooting at Parslickstown Gardens, in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

His mum, aged 29, who is understood to have been holding her son at her hip, received injuries to her hand.

The boy’s uncle, aged 17, was shot in the stomach.

“There were a number of shots fired, probably two,” said a garda source, “and depending on the grade of the cartridge and number of ball bearings inside, there could be 60-70 pellets in a cartridge.

“They could have gone anywhere, in the child’s head, his heart, an artery, anywhere. Same with him mum and the teenager.”

Arthur Collins, the baby's grandfather and father of the teenage boy, said: "It has gone that far now that they are going to kill children. This has to be the lowest of the low I have ever come across.”

'This feud is only starting,' says grandfather of 8-month-old baby shot along with teenager and woman

Superintendent Carolan has described the situation at the scene as "volatile".

Arthur Collins, the baby's grandfather and father of the teenage boy, said when he first heard the shots he thought they were bangers.

"I heard bang, bang, bang... I ran out, I saw my son on the ground. I held the blood from my son.

"It has gone that far now that they are going to kill children. This has to be the lowest of the low I have ever come across," he said.

Mr Collins said that his grandchild is just six months old.

"He (the gunman) could have killed someone here today. My son is fighting for his life. I don't know if he is going to live or die.

"This feud is only starting."

8-month-old baby, teenager and woman injured in Blanchardstown shooting

A baby, a teenager and a woman are in hospital this afternoon after being shot in west Dublin in what is believed to be a feud among members of the travelling community.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and is currently being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Superintendent Liam Carolan described what gardaí found when they arrived at the scene.