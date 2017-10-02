Man killed after car hits concrete column in Tipperary

A 44-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Tipperary.

The single-vehicle accident happened on the M8 motorway just past junction 7 southbound in the townland of Ballyknock, Cashel.

The ma'ns car collided with a concrete column. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for any witnesses to contact them.