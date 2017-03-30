Man injured in Dublin shooting

A 45-year-old man has been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

It's after another man entered a house at Belcamp Crescent, Coolock shortly before midnight and fired a gun.

The victim received an apparent gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The culprit is described as being a young man, 5 foot 7 inches in height, wearing a balaclava, a navy coloured hooded top, black gloves and black runners.

A short time and distance later a blue BMW saloon, partial registration 02 C, was discovered, partially burnt out, at Greenwood Walk.

A second car, a black coloured Volkswagon Golf with a partial registration number 99 C was later located close to Shamrock Cottages in the North Strand area.

Both vehicles have been seized for technical examination and scenes have been preserved. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
