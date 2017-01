Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in County Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a house fire on Windermere Avenue in Arklow at 8.30am this morning.

The remains of a man in his 60s were found inside.

His body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination, and a post mortem is expected to be carried out to determine the cause of his death.