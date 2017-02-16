Man hospitalised following 'hostage situation' in Dublin

A man has been hospitalised following a hostage situation in Dublin, this morning.

Gardaí were called to a house in Ballyagan Green at 11.20am this morning due to a disturbance.

According to a Garda spokesperson, a woman in her 30s was held hostage in the house by a man in his 40s.

A number of Garda units attended the scene and a Defence Forces EOD team was requested as a precaution.

After a short period of time the woman left the house unharmed.

Following communication with negotiators, the man also left the house at approximately 3.30pm, and according to Gardaí, was then taken to hospital for treatment.

A replica firearm was recovered in the house and Investigations are on-going.

Sinn Féin Councillor Chris Curran has welcomed a peaceful ending to an armed standoff which took place in Ballyogan today.

Councillor Curran, who was at the scene, said the man claimed to have a gun and a grenade and held his partner in his house for a number of hours.

Councillor Curran said; “I am glad to see a peaceful ending to this situation and want to thank the gardaí and the army for their work in what was a very serious and dangerous episode.

“The local community in Ballyogan are also to be commended for how they handled this difficult situation. There was a cordon put on the estate and many couldn’t get out to collect kids from school and other important stuff.

“This type of thing is not the norm in this area and so I am particularly happy to see the community rallying round, looking after each other and ensuring that the Gardaí and the army were able to do their jobs without interference.”