Man held and properties searched in investigation targeting INLA

Detectives investigating the INLA have arrested a man in west Belfast.

Police are probing organised criminality associated with the group.

The INLA was active during the Troubles as a splinter group from the Provisional IRA.

PSNI Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: "One man, aged 38, was arrested in west Belfast this morning and has been taken to the serious crime suite in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

"We are conducting searches at two addresses in the west Belfast area as part of the investigation."