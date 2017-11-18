Man found dead in Dublin Airport
A man in his 70s has been found dead in Dublin Airport today.
The man's body was discovered in Terminal 1 at around 10.20am.
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death.
It is thought the man may have suffered a heart attack and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the DAA said: “It’s sad, We’ve saved 26 lives thanks to our defibrillator programme in the past number of years so it’s really sad to hear this because he was on his own."
