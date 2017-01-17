Man escapes with non-life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Ballymun

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Dublin late last night in which a man was injured.

It happened in a garden outside a house off Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun at around 11pm.

It is understood that a number of shots were fired and the victim suffered a graze to his head and a leg wound.

He was rushed to the Mater hospital in Dublin city centre where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland