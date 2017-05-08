Man due in court in connection with murder of Noel Kirwan

A man is due to appear in court later charged in connection with the murder of Noel Kirwan in Dublin last year.

He was shot dead outside his home in St. Ronan's Drive in Clondalkin Dublin on December 22.

Gardaí detained two people as part of the investigation last Tuesday, a woman in her 20s has since been released without charge.

A man in his 20s will appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.