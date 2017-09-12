Man due in court in connection with animal shootings in Cork

A man is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning in connection with the shooting of several animals at two farms in north Cork over the weekend.

Two dogs and six horses were shot at two separate farms.

A 32-year-old man, who is from the Newmarket area, was arrested by armed gardaí when they surrounded a house in Meelin at around 1pm on Sunday.

Gardaí recovered two firearms - a legally held shotgun and a legally held hunting rifle - as well as a quantity of ammunition during the operation.

Both the shotgun and hunting rifle have been sent for a technical examination to confirm whether they were the weapons used in the incidents.