Man due in court following death of Dublin woman
11/11/2017 - 22:36:34
A 35-year-old man is due in court next week following the death of a woman in Dublin City Centre last month.
37-year-old Anne Colomines was found stabbed to death at her home at Dorset Square Apartments on the 24th of October.
A man was arrested on Friday by Gardai investigating her death.
He's expected before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the case.
