Man due in court following death of Dublin woman

A 35-year-old man is due in court next week following the death of a woman in Dublin City Centre last month.

37-year-old Anne Colomines was found stabbed to death at her home at Dorset Square Apartments on the 24th of October.

A man was arrested on Friday by Gardai investigating her death.

He's expected before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the case.

