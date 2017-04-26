Man due in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A 20-year-old man is due in court in Co Tyrone today, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

69-year-old Margaret McLaughlin died when the car she was a passenger in collided with a lorry on Monday night in Strabane.

The man is also charged with having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning.

