Man due in court after in connection with Dublin hostage situation

A man in his 40s is due in court this afternoon after a woman was held hostage in a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house in Ballyogan Green, Dublin 18, at approximately 11.20am yesterday, due to a disturbance.

A Defence Forces bomb disposal team was requested as a precaution.

A woman in her 30s was held hostage in the house by a man. After a short period of time, the woman left the house unharmed.

After constant contact with negotiators, the man left the house at about 3.30pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment, and subsequently charged by gardaí.

A replica firearm was recovered in the building.