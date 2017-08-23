Man dies in Offaly crash

A man has died in a crash in Co Offaly.

The 23-year-old was the only occupant of a car that hit a wall at Shannongrove, Banagher just after midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This stretch of road is closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Portumma garda station on 090-9741004, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.