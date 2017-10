A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in County Meath.

It happened at Ballymagarvey Farm in Balrath at 6.50am.

The pedestrian was crossing the road at the time of the accident.

His body has been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed for forensic investigations and and local diversions are in place.