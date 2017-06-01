Man charged over supermarket car park shooting

A man has been charged with the murder of a loyalist in a busy supermarket car park as his three-year-old son looked on.

Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead by a lone gunman amid crowds of shoppers outside the Sainsbury's superstore on the outskirts of Bangor, Co Down, on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old accused is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and is due to appear at court in Newtownards, Co Down, on Friday morning.

He was one of two men arrested by police since the shooting, with a 47-year-old man also detained for questioning.

It is understood Mr Horner, from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, recently relocated to Bangor amid fears he would be targeted in the same loyalist paramilitary feud that claimed the life of his friend George Gilmore two months ago.

Loyalist Mr Gilmore, 44, was shot dead in Carrickfergus in March.