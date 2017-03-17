Man charged in connection with seizure of drugs, gun and cash in Meath

A 23-year-old man arrested during a planned raid in Co. Meath has been charged.

Gardaí seized controlled drugs including heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value €60,000 and around €50,000 in cash during the course of a search in Pelletstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath on Tuesday.

A sub machine gun was also recovered.

The man was charged at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin 8 yesterday evening, while a 35-year-old man also arrested was released yesterday.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí made a further seizure of controlled drugs and cash at at Pettetstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath on Wednesday.

They found drugs with an estimated street value of €285k along with around €100k in cash.