Man charged in connection with cannabis factory found in Belfast
06/12/2017
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Belfast yesterday.
The plants which were found in the Castlereagh area are worth in the region of £600,000.
He is expected to appear at Ards Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.
A 53-year-old man arrested in the Antrim area yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs has been released on bail.