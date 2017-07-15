Man charged following heroin seizure in West Cork

A man has been charged following a heroin seizure in West Cork.

The man, in his 20s and Irish, was among a group of three men who were stopped by gardai as part of an intelligence led operation earlier as they walked towards a hotel in Clonakilty.

During the course of searches, detectives found heroin, with an estimated street value of around €4,000.

One man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Clonakilty garda station for questioning, and was subsequently charged in connection with the seizure.

He is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.

The seizure, which has been described as significant for the West Cork town, underlines how heroin has spread from cities and urban areas to the larger regional towns.