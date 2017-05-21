Man arrested over homophobic graffiti on The George pub in Dublin

A man has been arrested over a homophobic attack on Dublin's best known gay pub.

Graffiti and a swastika were scrawled in chalk on the outside walls of 'The George' on George's Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Management later removed the graffiti but a man in his 20s has since been detained and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is been questioned in connection with criminal damage to the venue.

It is understood the attack on the pub was recorded on nearby CCTV.