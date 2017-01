A man in his 30's is due in court this afternoon, charged in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth 12 years ago.

The mother of three was fatally stabbed in her home in Dundalk on the April 6 2005.

Gardaí in Monaghan yesterday arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear at Dundalk District Court at 2pm this afternoon.