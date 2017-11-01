Man arrested after armed robbery in Dublin

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery in Baldoyle in Dublin.

At about 4pm yesterday, two men entered a petrol station on Grange Road.

One was armed with what Gardai believe was a screw driver, and demanded cash from staff.

The pair left the scene with a sum of money and attempted to rob a car, but failed to do so.

One man was arrested after a search of the area and cash was recovered.

The male in his 20s is being detained at Howth Garda Station and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.