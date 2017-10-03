Man armed with handgun robs van delivering cash to bank in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a cash in transit robbery earlier today.

At approximately 12.20pm a security guard was making a cash delivery to a bank on Main Street, Lucan, Co Dublin when he was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.

The security guard was forced to hand over a cashbox.

The raider left the scene in a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf with partial registration 04-WH.

At approximately 12.40 pm a VW Golf was found on fire at River Forest estate, Leixlip.

This car had been driven onto a green area at the rear of San Carlo Senior National School and set alight.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Gardaí wish to appeal to anyone who noticed anything in the following areas: Main Street, Lucan, Co Dublin between 12pm and 12.30pm. and River Forest Estate, Captains Hill, or Distillery Lane, Leixlip, Co Dublin between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300.