Man and woman killed in Wexford car accident

Two people have died in a road traffic accident in Wexford.

According to reports a middle-aged man and woman were travelling from Wexford Town to New Ross when they were involved in a collision with a 4x4, travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred near Barntown at around 1.30pm.

RTÉ are reporting that the two men in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

The N25 remains clothes both ways between Larkin's Cross and Barntown.
