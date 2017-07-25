Man alerts Coast Guard after becoming unsure about position due to heavy fog

A volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard earlier today, writes Eoin English.

A man aboard a 6.5m rigid inflatable boat raised the alarm when he was unsure of his position due to heavy fog.

The call was made at 3.32pm today.

The vessel with one person on board had left Galley Cove on a day voyage.

However, heavy fog descended on the coastline and being unsure of his position he contacted the Coast Guard to request assistance.