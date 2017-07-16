Man airlifted to hospital after hitting head on rocks in Clare swimming accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a swimming accident in Co Clare this evening.

The man, believed to be in his 40’s, had been diving into the sea at a popular bathing area at Clahane near Liscannor.

It’s understood he struck his head on rocks in the shallow water and sustained a serious injury.

The alarm was raised at around 5.00pm and the Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service were requested to respond.

An ambulance and rapid response paramedic unit were dispatched to the scene while the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also requested to respond.

The Shannon based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked.

Coast Guard volunteers had to clear onlookers from the local area so that the helicopter could land safely in a nearby field.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene before he was stretchered to the waiting helicopter.

The casualty was airlifted to University Hospital Galway for treatment however his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.