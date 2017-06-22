Man accused of murdering grandmother, Patricia O'Connor, remanded in custody again

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court for the second time charged with the murder of a Dublin grandmother.

The remains of 61-year-old Patricia O'Connor from Rathfarnham were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains earlier this month.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 after walkers discovered a torso near Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

Following that a number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham in Dublin were found scattered in different locations.

Last Thursday, Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham appeared in court charged with her murder which is alleged to have happened at the accused’s address between May 29 and 30.

He faced his second court appearance this morning and appeared via video link at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin.

He only spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Kieran Green (wearing grey hoodie) pictured being brought to Tallaght District Court last week. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Detective Garda David Connolly said they needed formal DPP directions in the case.

Judge Victor Blake remanded Mr Green in custody to appear in court again via video link in four weeks.