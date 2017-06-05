Man, 54, arrested in connection with killing of bus driver in 1982

A man has been arrested in connection with the IRA killing of a bus driver who was shot dead in front of a number of schoolchildren in 1982.

James Gibson, 50, a widowed father of seven, had stopped his bus in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, to let children off when he was attacked by two masked gunmen.

The shooting, on December 2 1982, was witnessed by a number of children.

The PSNI said officers in the Legacy Investigation Branch have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the murder.

He remains in police custody.