Making IVF illegal for older women will drive people abroad, say experts

Potential new laws making IVF illegal for older women will drive people abroad according to experts.

The Department of Health has published a new bill which would see a prison sentence or fines for those who give the treatment to women over the age of 47.

Critics claim doctors should be free to decide who gets the treatment on health ground, rather than age.

Helen Browne is the Co-founder of the National Infertility Support and Information Group:

"I was absolutely shocked when I saw it," said Helen Browne, Co-founder of the National Infertility Support and Information Group.

Ms Browne said people put into that situation are going to go abroad.

"They should allow a little leeway at the clinics to make their informed decision of how they feel."