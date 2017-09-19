Make-A-Wish Ireland launches Christmas-in-September appeal

Make-A-Wish Ireland has launched its annual Christmas appeal.

It will also unveil its Christmas window later today in Debenhams on Dublin's Henry Street.

The charity has created a campaign with the aim of raising funds to grant the wishes of Irish children fighting life-threatening illnesses, ahead of the Christmas period.

While September may be considered too early to launch a Christmas appeal, Make-A-Wish says it wants to highlight the importance of bringing Christmas forward.

"For some seriously ill children, December is just too long to wait for their wish to come true", it says.

The charity has also also partnered with creative agency Irish International to create a video campaign.

Gareth Crowe, Head of Corporate of Make-A-Wish Ireland, said: "Make-A-Wish Ireland’s Christmas-in-September campaign is a unique take on typical charity Christmas appeals.

"We regularly hear grumblings about Christmas coming earlier each year but this campaign highlights the fact that, for some children, Christmas must come early, because they just can’t wait.

"The campaign sponsored by Mitsubishi Electric, uses both the video created by Irish International and the Debenhams’ Christmas window, aims to highlight the importance of giving children who are facing life-threatening illnesses the chance to have that special wish granted."

Make-A-Wish Ireland has helped over 2,000 children across Ireland since its inception in 1992.

The funds raised from this campaign will help in granting wishes for children, providing respite from their normal routines of hospitals, doctors and treatment.