Majority in favour of new tax on empty homes, survey reveals

Almost two-thirds of people would be in favour of a new tax on empty houses, according to a survey for homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust.

The charity believes such a move would discourage people from stock-piling property, waiting for the price to rise.

When asked “Would you support a tax on houses that have been vacant for at least one year?”, 62% of respondents supported the proposal.

The charity also stated that the tax could raise €54m a year in Dublin alone to help get families off the streets.

A Vancouver style empty homes tax would raise €54 million in Dublin each year, finding up to 1,300 repair and leasing schemes.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said: “We strongly believe in the merits of an empty homes tax because it will encourage the owners of empty homes to either take up existing grant schemes or place their properties on the market. Ultimately, an empty homes tax will result in an increased number of homes to rent, to buy and to be used for social housing.”

“At Peter McVerry Trust we see empty homes as having enormous potential in tackling homelessness. Bringing empty homes back into use means we can get individuals and couples out of homelessness quicker and reduce the need for emergency accommodation.”

“Peter McVerry Trust has been working to get empty buildings back into use as homes for 3 years now and during that time we have delivered over 50 homes for people exiting homelessness.

“We have a pipeline of double that number over the next three years and we see enormous potential in these buildings. We can turn these empty homes around, quickly, cheaply and to very high standards.

“We would urge the Government to include an empty homes tax in new empty homes strategy because it will help maximise the huge potential that exists to increase housing supply in high need areas.”

The research was conducted by Ireland Thinks among a random sample of 1,200 people between February 27 and March 3.