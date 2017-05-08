Macron clear winner among Irish voters in French election

Emmanuel Macron was the runaway winner among Irish voters in the French presidential election.

3,749 French citizens based in Ireland cast their votes yesterday at special polling stations.

Macron won just under 90% of their votes, with Marine Le Pen winning just 6.8% of the ballot.

Close to 8,000 French citizens are entitled to vote in Ireland, of whom 48% cast ballots yesterday.
