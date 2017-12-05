Machinery dealer settles with Revenue for nearly €3.28m after under-declaring tax

A plant and machinery dealer has settled with the Revenue for nearly €3.28m after under-declaring VAT.

Revenue's most recent list of tax defaulters also includes a €2.42m settlement with a horse dealer for under declaring Capital Gains Tax.

There was also a €1.5m settlement with a painting and tiling contractor for under declaring Income Tax, Contract Tax and VAT.

Fines were imposed on 7 people for cigarette smuggling and on 6 people for illegally selling cigarettes.

Twelve people were fined for not holding a current liquor licence and one person for having counterfeit alcohol for sale.