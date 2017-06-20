Lucky man tells National Lottery staff 'you will be getting sick of me'

A lucky Munster man has paid his third visit to the National Lottery winners room in 13 years.

The delighted man left the building with a cheque for almost €20,000, he won €300,000 on Lotto Plus 1 in 2004 and €500,000 as part of a Lotto syndicate in 2006.

During his latest visit to the lottery offices he told staff: “You will be getting sick of me. Hope to see you again soon!”

The winner said his previous big wins did not change him or his lifestyle in any dramatic way. “I paid for my house and I was able to help out family which was great. I also got to do lots of travel, something I hadn’t had an opportunity to do up to then. I have had a good time.”

The player, who did not want to go public, is working in Munster.

“I don’t know yet how I will spend this win but first I will go for a pint in Dublin and take a few days off. This win shows that lightening can strike not once, not twice, but three times,” he said.

The winning EuroMillions Match 5 ticket worth €19,912 was purchased in Supervalu on Main St, Ballincollig, Cork.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated the three-time winner.

“We have had people coming through here twice but to have someone in our Winners Room three times is something else. We are delighted for this player. It just shows dreams do come true - more than once.”