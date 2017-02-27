Lucky Leitrim man thought he had won €5K - actually won more than €1m

There was no Monday morning blues in the National Lottery winners’ room this morning as one delighted winner from Leitrim collected his €1,005,000 EuroMillions Raffle prize from Friday February 17.

The delighted Leitrim man, who wishes to keep his win private, purchased his ‘White Ticket’ Quick Pick on the day of the draw at Newtowngore Post Office in Leitrim.

Recalling how he found out about his incredible win, the Leitrim man said: “I was checking the results on the TV on the night of the draw and I noticed that I had one of the winning EuroMillions raffle numbers and I was absolutely over the moon with the €5,000 prize.

“The next day, I went into the shop to see how I could claim my prize money when all of a sudden, the shopkeeper took me to one side.

“You’ve won one million AND five thousand euro they said! I was stunned. I quietly put the ticket back into my pocket and made my way home as quick as I could.”

The lucky winner is going to take some time to reflect on his win before he makes any plans for the future.