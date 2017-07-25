Luas works to repair 'battered' south quays to cause disruption for eight days

Parts of Dublin's are to completely close for eight days from Friday week.

The disruption is to facilitate the “final significant piece of road construction” for the Luas Cross City project.

The works will see significant traffic disruption on both the North and South Quays leading to O’Connell Bridge from next Tuesday.

Luas Cross City is asking the public to bear with them for what they insist will be the final piece of traffic disruption caused by the project.

Spokesperson Grainne Macken said the works will provide the area with a completed feel after years of ongoing road works and temporary surfacing.

She said: "For the last two or three years we have been digging up the road, we have been laying utilities and tracks and it has been temporary surfacing put in place so it looks quite scarred and quite, kind of, battered.

"So what we are doing now is we are actually reconstructing the whole road so that when it is done, it is done and it is done to a very high standard."

Luas Cross City is set to launch passenger services in December - with tram testing and driver training due to take place in the coming months.