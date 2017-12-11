Luas Cross City boosting house prices by 15%

The Luas Cross City in Dublin is boosting house prices.

A new KBC / Daft report shows three-bed homes along the tram line are up 15% in the last year, compared to 6% for similar homes near other railway lines.

€519,000 is the average asking price for a 3-bed around Dawson Street, Trinity and Westmoreland Street in the city centre.

Report author - Economist Ronan Lyons explains why the Luas is so popular.

He said: "It’s the regularity of the service, the other thing is the permanence of it, whereas with the bus lanes, they could always change.