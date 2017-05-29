Louth school cancels homework so kids can enjoy an hour of exercise instead

A school in Co. Louth has suspended homework until September so pupils can spend more time exercising.

The initiative has been introduced at Marymount National School in Drogheda, which has 300 pupils.

They are aiming to qualify for an active schools flag, which is awarded to schools that strive to achieve a physically educated and physically active school community.

"Instead of doing written homework - they still have to do their spellings and tables and reading - they have to do 60 minutes exercise every day," said Deputy Principal Kay McQuayle.

"They each have what's called a 'pocket planner' and this is run in conjunction with the Irish Heart Foundation. And so the children do their exercise every day and their parents sign off on it. It's really a whole family affair."