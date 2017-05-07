Lotto chiefs reveal where €12m jackpot tickets were sold
Last night's winning Lotto tickets were sold in the midlands and the north west.
The ticket holders will share a prize worth €12,344,808.
The National Lottery has revealed they were sold in the Topaz Service Station on Dublin Road, Athlone and at Mickey Joe's Country Store in Umlagh, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.
Both were both Quick Pick tickets.
The winning numbers were 3, 7, 17, 21, 22, 28 and the bonus number was 2.
Paula Keegan, store manager with the Topaz Service Station in Athlone, said she was thrilled to have sold one of the tickets that will share in the massive windfall.
"This is the first time we have sold such a large winning ticket," she said.
"This is a busy shop with lots of passing trade so while we would love if the winner was a local, it is a possibility that the ticket was purchased by someone passing through."
National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin has urged all players to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.
"There will be some very happy players today when they check their tickets and realise they have had a life-changing win," he said.
"We are delighted that the jackpot was shared. It is a huge amount of money that will make a difference to the winners' lives.
"With so many winners from Saturday, it is so important that everybody checks their tickets to see if they hold winning numbers."
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 06, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 6
- 11
- 13
- 17
- 35
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 13
- 16
- 25
- 26
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €12,344,809
There were two winners of the Lotto Jackpot
- 3
- 7
- 17
- 21
- 22
- 28
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 30
- 32
- 45
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 19
- 23
- 25
- 32
- 34
- 9
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 7
- 17
- 21
- 22
- 28
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 30
- 32
- 45
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 19
- 23
- 25
- 32
- 34
- 9
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 15
- 21
- 24
- 27
- 36
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 32
- 2
