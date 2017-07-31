Limerick man found guilty of murdering member of rival motorcycle club

A man has been found guilty of murdering a member of a rival motorcycle club in Limerick.

Alan McNamara from Mountfune in Murroe, Co. Limerick shot Andrew O’Donoghue outside the Road Tramps' clubhouse in July 2015.

He admitted shooting him but denied the murder charge, claiming he was acting in self-defence.

The jury returned with its unanimous verdict a few moments ago after deliberating for two hours and 43 minutes.

Earlier in the trial, his stepson Robert Cusack admitted hiding the shotgun used to kill Mr O’Donoghue.