Limerick Gardaí using 'all available resources' in Martin Clancy murder inquiry

Gardaí in Limerick say "all available resources" are being used in their inquiry into the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old's body was found at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in the city on Sunday.

Detectives declared a murder investigation last night, after reviewing post mortem results.

Gardaí say Martin was well known in the city, and was often seen walking his dog near his home.

They are appealing for witnesses and are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who might have seen the 45-year-old in the period between New Year's Day and last weekend.

Superintendent Derek Smart, from Henry Street Gardaí, says speculation about how Mr Clancy died is not helpful.

He said: "At this time, I can't say how Martin died but I am treating the investigation as a murder.

"I find that it is unhelpful that there is speculation out there as to how Martin died - that is for us, we know how he came to his death and that is part of our investigation."

- Digital Desk