Liam Cosgrave to be remembered at Veterans' Commemoration Day

Former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave will be remembered today at the Defence Forces Veterans' Commemoration Day at the Curragh.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett will be in attendance for what is now an annual event.

Minister Keogh says the Defence Forces will especially commemorate all members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving at home or overseas.

"It is an opportunity for me, as Minister with Responsibility of Defence, to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the Government for their past service, be it at home here in Ireland or abroad in peacekeeping across the world," he said.

"An it's also important in recognising the military personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the State, and I know some of their family members will be along today as well."