Less than half of dogs micro-chipped despite legal requirement

Only four out of 10 dog owners have had their pets micro-chipped, despite it being a legal requirement, according to welfare charity Dogs Trust.

The group is offering free advice clinics in Dublin and Kildare this week as part of a drive to promote micro-chipping.

The devices contain vital information about the dog and its owner.

Sarah Lynch from Dogs Trust says it prevents animals ending up in the local pound.

"The only way a dog can be reunited with its owner if it ever becomes lost is that the correct details are recorded against that chip so that when the dog is chipped and their number is found, we can contact the owner," she said.