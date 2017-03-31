Leo Varadkar says Noirin O'Sullivan is part of the solution rather than the problem

Update 2pm: The Social Protection Minister says he thinks the Garda commissioner is genuine in trying to clean up the dirty practices in the force.

Leo Varadkar has again given his backing to Noirín O'Sullivan saying she did well at yesterday's four hour committee meeting.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin he insisted she is the solution, rather than the problem: "You have to ask yorself whether she is genuine and cleaning up some of the very dirty practices that have been going on in the Gardaí for too long.

"I think she is genuine in reference to cleaning it up.

"I do hope that Garda management and Garda more broadly, understand the extent to which the public and the Government are dissatisfied with the kind of practices that have been going on for far too long within the force."

Earlier: The Ceann Comhairle has given his backing to the Garda Commissioner describing her as "brave" and "courageous".

Noirín O'Sullivan spent several hours before the Oireachtas Justice Committee yesterday after revelations of a million fake breath tests and thousands prosecuted in court wrongly for road traffic offences.

The Government continues to express confidence in the Commissioners ability to lead the force - but several parties are drafting motions of no confidence in her.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail told KFM Radio that no-one's good name should be "taken" without evidence: "And I have to say that I would be very surprised and very disappointed if anything were to emerge, to suggest or to prove, that Noirin O'Sullivan had done anything untoward in her role as Garda Commissioner."