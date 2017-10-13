Lenny Abrahamson on Harvey Weinstein: 'Powerful abusers rely on silence of colleagues'

Irish Equity has assured its members that the union will support them should they have any concerns regarding their treatment in the workplace.

It follows the recent media coverage of sexual assault and harassment in the film industry.

A statement from the union says a survey it conducted in 2016 showed the vast majority of members experiencing or witnessing this kind of behaviour do not report it because they fear losing work.

Earlier today, leading Irish director Lenny Abrahamson said that right now in Ireland powerful abusers are relying on the silence of colleagues.

In a series of tweets, Mr Abrahamson said monsters like Harvey Weinstein can only operate if people in a position to challenge abuse choose to look the other way.

