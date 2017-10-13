Lenny Abrahamson on Harvey Weinstein: 'Powerful abusers rely on silence of colleagues'

Irish Equity has assured its members that the union will support them should they have any concerns regarding their treatment in the workplace.

It follows the recent media coverage of sexual assault and harassment in the film industry.

A statement from the union says a survey it conducted in 2016 showed the vast majority of members experiencing or witnessing this kind of behaviour do not report it because they fear losing work.

Earlier today, leading Irish director Lenny Abrahamson said that right now in Ireland powerful abusers are relying on the silence of colleagues.

In a series of tweets, Mr Abrahamson said monsters like Harvey Weinstein can only operate if people in a position to challenge abuse choose to look the other way.

Weinstein and monsters like him are only possible if people in a position to challenge abuse choose to look the other way. — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) October 11, 2017

All of us have a duty to expose the harassers and resist the culture of accommodation that grows around powerful men. — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) October 11, 2017

The closer we are to power ourselves, like the senior executives in Weinstein’s company, the greater our responsibility. — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) October 11, 2017

What’s for sure is that Weinstein will be the first of many who will now be exposed. I hope they are quaking in their boots. — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) October 11, 2017