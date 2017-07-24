Lending rules not causing a housing bubble, says Central Bank governor

The governor of the Central Bank says new lending rules can not be blamed for rising house prices.

In an interview with the Times Ireland Edition, Philip Lane says Government programmes like the Help to Buy scheme and a relaxation of restrictions are not leading to a housing bubble.

A review of the situation is due to be released in November.

Mr Lane says the bank will tighten its rules if that study finds renewed restrictions are required.
