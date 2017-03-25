Latest: Three men arrested after shots fired through window of house in Drogheda

Update 11.45am: Three men have been arrested following a shooting in Drogheda overnight.

Shots were fired through the window of a house in Beechwood Drive, at around 12.40am this morning.

It is understood two people were in the house at the time, but Gardaí say no one was injured.

The three men are being held at Drogheda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Earlier:

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Drogheda overnight.

Gardaí say no one was injured in the attack.